5000 Tajikistani somonis to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert TJS to LKR at the real exchange rate

5,000 tjs
150,160 lkr

1.00000 TJS = 30.03200 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:27
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TJS30.03200 LKR
5 TJS150.16000 LKR
10 TJS300.32000 LKR
20 TJS600.64000 LKR
50 TJS1501.60000 LKR
100 TJS3003.20000 LKR
250 TJS7508.00000 LKR
500 TJS15016.00000 LKR
1000 TJS30032.00000 LKR
2000 TJS60064.00000 LKR
5000 TJS150160.00000 LKR
10000 TJS300320.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Tajikistani Somoni
1 LKR0.03330 TJS
5 LKR0.16649 TJS
10 LKR0.33298 TJS
20 LKR0.66596 TJS
50 LKR1.66489 TJS
100 LKR3.32978 TJS
250 LKR8.32445 TJS
500 LKR16.64890 TJS
1000 LKR33.29780 TJS
2000 LKR66.59560 TJS
5000 LKR166.48900 TJS
10000 LKR332.97800 TJS