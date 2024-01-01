Sri Lankan rupees to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert LKR to MNT at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
11,102.30 mnt

1.000 LKR = 11.10 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:42
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.9011.4741.6580.96818.249
1 GBP1.1711.28106.3641.7241.9411.13321.354
1 USD0.9140.781183.1171.3471.5160.88616.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Mongolian Tugrik
1 LKR11.10230 MNT
5 LKR55.51150 MNT
10 LKR111.02300 MNT
20 LKR222.04600 MNT
50 LKR555.11500 MNT
100 LKR1,110.23000 MNT
250 LKR2,775.57500 MNT
500 LKR5,551.15000 MNT
1000 LKR11,102.30000 MNT
2000 LKR22,204.60000 MNT
5000 LKR55,511.50000 MNT
10000 LKR111,023.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MNT0.09007 LKR
5 MNT0.45036 LKR
10 MNT0.90071 LKR
20 MNT1.80142 LKR
50 MNT4.50356 LKR
100 MNT9.00711 LKR
250 MNT22.51778 LKR
500 MNT45.03555 LKR
1000 MNT90.07110 LKR
2000 MNT180.14220 LKR
5000 MNT450.35550 LKR
10000 MNT900.71100 LKR