100 Sri Lankan rupees to Mongolian tugriks

Convert LKR to MNT at the real exchange rate

100 lkr
1,056.16 mnt

1.00000 LKR = 10.56160 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:22
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86881.091691.01491.493641.661740.964518.7327
1 GBP1.1510111.2565104.7641.719271.912771.1101521.5625
1 USD0.91610.795862183.37751.36831.52230.883617.1608
1 INR0.01098720.009545280.011993610.01641090.01825790.01059760.205821

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bank
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Mongolian Tugrik
1 LKR10.56160 MNT
5 LKR52.80800 MNT
10 LKR105.61600 MNT
20 LKR211.23200 MNT
50 LKR528.08000 MNT
100 LKR1056.16000 MNT
250 LKR2640.40000 MNT
500 LKR5280.80000 MNT
1000 LKR10561.60000 MNT
2000 LKR21123.20000 MNT
5000 LKR52808.00000 MNT
10000 LKR105616.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MNT0.09468 LKR
5 MNT0.47342 LKR
10 MNT0.94683 LKR
20 MNT1.89366 LKR
50 MNT4.73415 LKR
100 MNT9.46830 LKR
250 MNT23.67075 LKR
500 MNT47.34150 LKR
1000 MNT94.68300 LKR
2000 MNT189.36600 LKR
5000 MNT473.41500 LKR
10000 MNT946.83000 LKR