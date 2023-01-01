5 Mongolian tugriks to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert MNT to LKR at the real exchange rate

5 mnt
0.47 lkr

1.00000 MNT = 0.09498 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPAUDNZDZAREURINRCAD
1 USD10.7867821.498021.6104418.63750.9187583.2651.3497
1 GBP1.27111.903982.0468623.68831.16754105.831.71547
1 AUD0.667550.52521611.0750512.44150.61333155.58360.900992
1 NZD0.620950.4885520.930192111.5730.57051651.70340.838096

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugriks

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MNT0.09498 LKR
5 MNT0.47488 LKR
10 MNT0.94976 LKR
20 MNT1.89952 LKR
50 MNT4.74880 LKR
100 MNT9.49761 LKR
250 MNT23.74402 LKR
500 MNT47.48805 LKR
1000 MNT94.97610 LKR
2000 MNT189.95220 LKR
5000 MNT474.88050 LKR
10000 MNT949.76100 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Mongolian Tugrik
1 LKR10.52900 MNT
5 LKR52.64500 MNT
10 LKR105.29000 MNT
20 LKR210.58000 MNT
50 LKR526.45000 MNT
100 LKR1052.90000 MNT
250 LKR2632.25000 MNT
500 LKR5264.50000 MNT
1000 LKR10529.00000 MNT
2000 LKR21058.00000 MNT
5000 LKR52645.00000 MNT
10000 LKR105290.00000 MNT