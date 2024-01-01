Sri Lankan rupees to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert LKR to TTD at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
22.24 ttd

1.000 LKR = 0.02224 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.9071.4741.6580.96818.25
1 GBP1.1711.28106.3751.7241.941.13321.355
1 USD0.9140.781183.1191.3471.5160.88616.686
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupee

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 LKR0.02224 TTD
5 LKR0.11120 TTD
10 LKR0.22241 TTD
20 LKR0.44481 TTD
50 LKR1.11203 TTD
100 LKR2.22407 TTD
250 LKR5.56018 TTD
500 LKR11.12035 TTD
1000 LKR22.24070 TTD
2000 LKR44.48140 TTD
5000 LKR111.20350 TTD
10000 LKR222.40700 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TTD44.96260 LKR
5 TTD224.81300 LKR
10 TTD449.62600 LKR
20 TTD899.25200 LKR
50 TTD2,248.13000 LKR
100 TTD4,496.26000 LKR
250 TTD11,240.65000 LKR
500 TTD22,481.30000 LKR
1000 TTD44,962.60000 LKR
2000 TTD89,925.20000 LKR
5000 TTD224,813.00000 LKR
10000 TTD449,626.00000 LKR