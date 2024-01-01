Sri Lankan rupees to South Korean wons today

1,000 lkr
4,377 krw

1.000 LKR = 4.377 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:42
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / South Korean Won
1 LKR4.37695 KRW
5 LKR21.88475 KRW
10 LKR43.76950 KRW
20 LKR87.53900 KRW
50 LKR218.84750 KRW
100 LKR437.69500 KRW
250 LKR1,094.23750 KRW
500 LKR2,188.47500 KRW
1000 LKR4,376.95000 KRW
2000 LKR8,753.90000 KRW
5000 LKR21,884.75000 KRW
10000 LKR43,769.50000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KRW0.22847 LKR
5 KRW1.14235 LKR
10 KRW2.28469 LKR
20 KRW4.56938 LKR
50 KRW11.42345 LKR
100 KRW22.84690 LKR
250 KRW57.11725 LKR
500 KRW114.23450 LKR
1000 KRW228.46900 LKR
2000 KRW456.93800 LKR
5000 KRW1,142.34500 LKR
10000 KRW2,284.69000 LKR