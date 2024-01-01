Sri Lankan rupees to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert LKR to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
2,767.91 aoa

1.000 LKR = 2.768 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8971.4741.6590.96818.248
1 GBP1.1711.28106.3531.7241.9411.13321.351
1 USD0.9140.782183.1211.3481.5170.88616.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupee

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Angolan Kwanza
1 LKR2.76791 AOA
5 LKR13.83955 AOA
10 LKR27.67910 AOA
20 LKR55.35820 AOA
50 LKR138.39550 AOA
100 LKR276.79100 AOA
250 LKR691.97750 AOA
500 LKR1,383.95500 AOA
1000 LKR2,767.91000 AOA
2000 LKR5,535.82000 AOA
5000 LKR13,839.55000 AOA
10000 LKR27,679.10000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AOA0.36128 LKR
5 AOA1.80642 LKR
10 AOA3.61283 LKR
20 AOA7.22566 LKR
50 AOA18.06415 LKR
100 AOA36.12830 LKR
250 AOA90.32075 LKR
500 AOA180.64150 LKR
1000 AOA361.28300 LKR
2000 AOA722.56600 LKR
5000 AOA1,806.41500 LKR
10000 AOA3,612.83000 LKR