2000 Angolan kwanzas to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert AOA to LKR at the real exchange rate

2000 aoa
776.66 lkr

1.00000 AOA = 0.38833 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:12
How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AOA0.38833 LKR
5 AOA1.94164 LKR
10 AOA3.88328 LKR
20 AOA7.76656 LKR
50 AOA19.41640 LKR
100 AOA38.83280 LKR
250 AOA97.08200 LKR
500 AOA194.16400 LKR
1000 AOA388.32800 LKR
2000 AOA776.65600 LKR
5000 AOA1941.64000 LKR
10000 AOA3883.28000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Angolan Kwanza
1 LKR2.57514 AOA
5 LKR12.87570 AOA
10 LKR25.75140 AOA
20 LKR51.50280 AOA
50 LKR128.75700 AOA
100 LKR257.51400 AOA
250 LKR643.78500 AOA
500 LKR1287.57000 AOA
1000 LKR2575.14000 AOA
2000 LKR5150.28000 AOA
5000 LKR12875.70000 AOA
10000 LKR25751.40000 AOA