1.000 LKR = 0.1944 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:37
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Dominican Peso
1 LKR0.19437 DOP
5 LKR0.97186 DOP
10 LKR1.94372 DOP
20 LKR3.88744 DOP
50 LKR9.71860 DOP
100 LKR19.43720 DOP
250 LKR48.59300 DOP
500 LKR97.18600 DOP
1000 LKR194.37200 DOP
2000 LKR388.74400 DOP
5000 LKR971.86000 DOP
10000 LKR1,943.72000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 DOP5.14479 LKR
5 DOP25.72395 LKR
10 DOP51.44790 LKR
20 DOP102.89580 LKR
50 DOP257.23950 LKR
100 DOP514.47900 LKR
250 DOP1,286.19750 LKR
500 DOP2,572.39500 LKR
1000 DOP5,144.79000 LKR
2000 DOP10,289.58000 LKR
5000 DOP25,723.95000 LKR
10000 DOP51,447.90000 LKR