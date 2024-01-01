Sri Lankan rupees to Czech korunas today

Convert LKR to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
75.85 czk

1.000 LKR = 0.07585 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:37
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Czech Republic Koruna
1 LKR0.07585 CZK
5 LKR0.37925 CZK
10 LKR0.75850 CZK
20 LKR1.51699 CZK
50 LKR3.79248 CZK
100 LKR7.58495 CZK
250 LKR18.96238 CZK
500 LKR37.92475 CZK
1000 LKR75.84950 CZK
2000 LKR151.69900 CZK
5000 LKR379.24750 CZK
10000 LKR758.49500 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 CZK13.18400 LKR
5 CZK65.92000 LKR
10 CZK131.84000 LKR
20 CZK263.68000 LKR
50 CZK659.20000 LKR
100 CZK1,318.40000 LKR
250 CZK3,296.00000 LKR
500 CZK6,592.00000 LKR
1000 CZK13,184.00000 LKR
2000 CZK26,368.00000 LKR
5000 CZK65,920.00000 LKR
10000 CZK131,840.00000 LKR