1 thousand Sri Lankan rupees to Czech korunas

Convert LKR to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
68.02 czk

1.00000 LKR = 0.06802 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:19
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Czech Republic Koruna
1 LKR0.06802 CZK
5 LKR0.34010 CZK
10 LKR0.68021 CZK
20 LKR1.36042 CZK
50 LKR3.40105 CZK
100 LKR6.80210 CZK
250 LKR17.00525 CZK
500 LKR34.01050 CZK
1000 LKR68.02100 CZK
2000 LKR136.04200 CZK
5000 LKR340.10500 CZK
10000 LKR680.21000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 CZK14.70130 LKR
5 CZK73.50650 LKR
10 CZK147.01300 LKR
20 CZK294.02600 LKR
50 CZK735.06500 LKR
100 CZK1470.13000 LKR
250 CZK3675.32500 LKR
500 CZK7350.65000 LKR
1000 CZK14701.30000 LKR
2000 CZK29402.60000 LKR
5000 CZK73506.50000 LKR
10000 CZK147013.00000 LKR