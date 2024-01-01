Sri Lankan rupees to Tunisian dinars today

Convert LKR to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
10.188 tnd

1.000 LKR = 0.01019 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:46
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Tunisian Dinar
1 LKR0.01019 TND
5 LKR0.05094 TND
10 LKR0.10188 TND
20 LKR0.20376 TND
50 LKR0.50940 TND
100 LKR1.01880 TND
250 LKR2.54700 TND
500 LKR5.09400 TND
1000 LKR10.18800 TND
2000 LKR20.37600 TND
5000 LKR50.94000 TND
10000 LKR101.88000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TND98.15470 LKR
5 TND490.77350 LKR
10 TND981.54700 LKR
20 TND1,963.09400 LKR
50 TND4,907.73500 LKR
100 TND9,815.47000 LKR
250 TND24,538.67500 LKR
500 TND49,077.35000 LKR
1000 TND98,154.70000 LKR
2000 TND196,309.40000 LKR
5000 TND490,773.50000 LKR
10000 TND981,547.00000 LKR