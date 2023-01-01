1 thousand Sri Lankan rupees to Tunisian dinars

Convert LKR to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
9.459 tnd

1.00000 LKR = 0.00946 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:18
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Tunisian Dinar
1 LKR0.00946 TND
5 LKR0.04730 TND
10 LKR0.09459 TND
20 LKR0.18919 TND
50 LKR0.47297 TND
100 LKR0.94594 TND
250 LKR2.36486 TND
500 LKR4.72972 TND
1000 LKR9.45944 TND
2000 LKR18.91888 TND
5000 LKR47.29720 TND
10000 LKR94.59440 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TND105.71400 LKR
5 TND528.57000 LKR
10 TND1057.14000 LKR
20 TND2114.28000 LKR
50 TND5285.70000 LKR
100 TND10571.40000 LKR
250 TND26428.50000 LKR
500 TND52857.00000 LKR
1000 TND105714.00000 LKR
2000 TND211428.00000 LKR
5000 TND528570.00000 LKR
10000 TND1057140.00000 LKR