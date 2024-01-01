Sri Lankan rupees to Nepalese rupees today

Convert LKR to NPR at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
437.75 npr

1.000 LKR = 0.4378 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:43
Wise

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Nepalese Rupee
1 LKR0.43775 NPR
5 LKR2.18876 NPR
10 LKR4.37751 NPR
20 LKR8.75502 NPR
50 LKR21.88755 NPR
100 LKR43.77510 NPR
250 LKR109.43775 NPR
500 LKR218.87550 NPR
1000 LKR437.75100 NPR
2000 LKR875.50200 NPR
5000 LKR2,188.75500 NPR
10000 LKR4,377.51000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 NPR2.28440 LKR
5 NPR11.42200 LKR
10 NPR22.84400 LKR
20 NPR45.68800 LKR
50 NPR114.22000 LKR
100 NPR228.44000 LKR
250 NPR571.10000 LKR
500 NPR1,142.20000 LKR
1000 NPR2,284.40000 LKR
2000 NPR4,568.80000 LKR
5000 NPR11,422.00000 LKR
10000 NPR22,844.00000 LKR