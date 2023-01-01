20 Sri Lankan rupees to Nepalese rupees

Convert LKR to NPR at the real exchange rate

20 lkr
8.12 npr

1.00000 LKR = 0.40604 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:40
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Nepalese Rupee
1 LKR0.40604 NPR
5 LKR2.03021 NPR
10 LKR4.06042 NPR
20 LKR8.12084 NPR
50 LKR20.30210 NPR
100 LKR40.60420 NPR
250 LKR101.51050 NPR
500 LKR203.02100 NPR
1000 LKR406.04200 NPR
2000 LKR812.08400 NPR
5000 LKR2030.21000 NPR
10000 LKR4060.42000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 NPR2.46280 LKR
5 NPR12.31400 LKR
10 NPR24.62800 LKR
20 NPR49.25600 LKR
50 NPR123.14000 LKR
100 NPR246.28000 LKR
250 NPR615.70000 LKR
500 NPR1231.40000 LKR
1000 NPR2462.80000 LKR
2000 NPR4925.60000 LKR
5000 NPR12314.00000 LKR
10000 NPR24628.00000 LKR