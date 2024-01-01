Sri Lankan rupees to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert LKR to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
15.58 myr

1.000 LKR = 0.01558 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.9031.4741.6580.96818.25
1 GBP1.1711.28106.3671.7241.941.13321.354
1 USD0.9140.781183.1161.3471.5160.88616.686
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupee

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Malaysian Ringgit
1 LKR0.01558 MYR
5 LKR0.07791 MYR
10 LKR0.15583 MYR
20 LKR0.31165 MYR
50 LKR0.77914 MYR
100 LKR1.55827 MYR
250 LKR3.89567 MYR
500 LKR7.79135 MYR
1000 LKR15.58270 MYR
2000 LKR31.16540 MYR
5000 LKR77.91350 MYR
10000 LKR155.82700 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MYR64.17350 LKR
5 MYR320.86750 LKR
10 MYR641.73500 LKR
20 MYR1,283.47000 LKR
50 MYR3,208.67500 LKR
100 MYR6,417.35000 LKR
250 MYR16,043.37500 LKR
500 MYR32,086.75000 LKR
1000 MYR64,173.50000 LKR
2000 MYR128,347.00000 LKR
5000 MYR320,867.50000 LKR
10000 MYR641,735.00000 LKR