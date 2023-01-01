2000 Sri Lankan rupees to Malaysian ringgits

Convert LKR to MYR at the real exchange rate

2000 lkr
28.52 myr

1.00000 LKR = 0.01426 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:22
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86911.091190.97461.493121.662120.964318.7291
1 GBP1.1506211.2554104.6741.717951.912411.1095421.5493
1 USD0.91650.796559183.37881.368451.523350.883817.1653
1 INR0.01099210.009553490.011993510.01641240.01827020.01059980.205871

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Malaysian Ringgit
1 LKR0.01426 MYR
5 LKR0.07129 MYR
10 LKR0.14258 MYR
20 LKR0.28516 MYR
50 LKR0.71291 MYR
100 LKR1.42581 MYR
250 LKR3.56452 MYR
500 LKR7.12905 MYR
1000 LKR14.25810 MYR
2000 LKR28.51620 MYR
5000 LKR71.29050 MYR
10000 LKR142.58100 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MYR70.13560 LKR
5 MYR350.67800 LKR
10 MYR701.35600 LKR
20 MYR1402.71200 LKR
50 MYR3506.78000 LKR
100 MYR7013.56000 LKR
250 MYR17533.90000 LKR
500 MYR35067.80000 LKR
1000 MYR70135.60000 LKR
2000 MYR140271.20000 LKR
5000 MYR350678.00000 LKR
10000 MYR701356.00000 LKR