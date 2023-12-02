50 Malaysian ringgits to Sri Lankan rupees

50 myr
3,509.15 lkr

1.00000 MYR = 70.18290 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:00
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MYR70.18290 LKR
5 MYR350.91450 LKR
10 MYR701.82900 LKR
20 MYR1403.65800 LKR
50 MYR3509.14500 LKR
100 MYR7018.29000 LKR
250 MYR17545.72500 LKR
500 MYR35091.45000 LKR
1000 MYR70182.90000 LKR
2000 MYR140365.80000 LKR
5000 MYR350914.50000 LKR
10000 MYR701829.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Malaysian Ringgit
1 LKR0.01425 MYR
5 LKR0.07124 MYR
10 LKR0.14249 MYR
20 LKR0.28497 MYR
50 LKR0.71243 MYR
100 LKR1.42485 MYR
250 LKR3.56212 MYR
500 LKR7.12425 MYR
1000 LKR14.24850 MYR
2000 LKR28.49700 MYR
5000 LKR71.24250 MYR
10000 LKR142.48500 MYR