Sri Lankan rupees to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert LKR to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
41,329.30 uzs

1.000 LKR = 41.33 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:47
Wise

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Uzbekistan Som
1 LKR41.32930 UZS
5 LKR206.64650 UZS
10 LKR413.29300 UZS
20 LKR826.58600 UZS
50 LKR2,066.46500 UZS
100 LKR4,132.93000 UZS
250 LKR10,332.32500 UZS
500 LKR20,664.65000 UZS
1000 LKR41,329.30000 UZS
2000 LKR82,658.60000 UZS
5000 LKR206,646.50000 UZS
10000 LKR413,293.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 UZS0.02420 LKR
5 UZS0.12098 LKR
10 UZS0.24196 LKR
20 UZS0.48392 LKR
50 UZS1.20980 LKR
100 UZS2.41959 LKR
250 UZS6.04897 LKR
500 UZS12.09795 LKR
1000 UZS24.19590 LKR
2000 UZS48.39180 LKR
5000 UZS120.97950 LKR
10000 UZS241.95900 LKR