Sri Lankan rupees to Rwandan francs

Convert LKR to RWF

1,000 lkr
4,236 rwf

1.000 LKR = 4.236 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:46
Wise

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Rwandan Franc
1 LKR4.23583 RWF
5 LKR21.17915 RWF
10 LKR42.35830 RWF
20 LKR84.71660 RWF
50 LKR211.79150 RWF
100 LKR423.58300 RWF
250 LKR1,058.95750 RWF
500 LKR2,117.91500 RWF
1000 LKR4,235.83000 RWF
2000 LKR8,471.66000 RWF
5000 LKR21,179.15000 RWF
10000 LKR42,358.30000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 RWF0.23608 LKR
5 RWF1.18041 LKR
10 RWF2.36081 LKR
20 RWF4.72162 LKR
50 RWF11.80405 LKR
100 RWF23.60810 LKR
250 RWF59.02025 LKR
500 RWF118.04050 LKR
1000 RWF236.08100 LKR
2000 RWF472.16200 LKR
5000 RWF1,180.40500 LKR
10000 RWF2,360.81000 LKR