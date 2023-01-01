10 Sri Lankan rupees to Rwandan francs

Convert LKR to RWF at the real exchange rate

10 lkr
38 rwf

1.00000 LKR = 3.76247 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86891.090390.89671.4931.661160.964418.7104
1 GBP1.1508811.25495104.6231.718471.912011.1099121.5359
1 USD0.917150.796844183.36851.369351.523580.884517.1608
1 INR0.01100150.00955810.011994910.01642530.01827520.01060950.205843

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Rwandan Franc
1 LKR3.76247 RWF
5 LKR18.81235 RWF
10 LKR37.62470 RWF
20 LKR75.24940 RWF
50 LKR188.12350 RWF
100 LKR376.24700 RWF
250 LKR940.61750 RWF
500 LKR1881.23500 RWF
1000 LKR3762.47000 RWF
2000 LKR7524.94000 RWF
5000 LKR18812.35000 RWF
10000 LKR37624.70000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 RWF0.26578 LKR
5 RWF1.32891 LKR
10 RWF2.65783 LKR
20 RWF5.31566 LKR
50 RWF13.28915 LKR
100 RWF26.57830 LKR
250 RWF66.44575 LKR
500 RWF132.89150 LKR
1000 RWF265.78300 LKR
2000 RWF531.56600 LKR
5000 RWF1328.91500 LKR
10000 RWF2657.83000 LKR