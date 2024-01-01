Sri Lankan rupees to Gambian dalasis today

Convert LKR to GMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
223.43 gmd

1.000 LKR = 0.2234 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:38
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Gambian Dalasi
1 LKR0.22343 GMD
5 LKR1.11713 GMD
10 LKR2.23426 GMD
20 LKR4.46852 GMD
50 LKR11.17130 GMD
100 LKR22.34260 GMD
250 LKR55.85650 GMD
500 LKR111.71300 GMD
1000 LKR223.42600 GMD
2000 LKR446.85200 GMD
5000 LKR1,117.13000 GMD
10000 LKR2,234.26000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GMD4.47575 LKR
5 GMD22.37875 LKR
10 GMD44.75750 LKR
20 GMD89.51500 LKR
50 GMD223.78750 LKR
100 GMD447.57500 LKR
250 GMD1,118.93750 LKR
500 GMD2,237.87500 LKR
1000 GMD4,475.75000 LKR
2000 GMD8,951.50000 LKR
5000 GMD22,378.75000 LKR
10000 GMD44,757.50000 LKR