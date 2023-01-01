100 Gambian dalasis to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert GMD to LKR at the real exchange rate

100 gmd
492.86 lkr

1.00000 GMD = 4.92863 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:49
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85741.088490.62561.468691.631910.947118.6909
1 GBP1.1663211.2694105.6971.712931.903291.1046221.7992
1 USD0.918750.787774183.2651.34941.499360.8702517.1728
1 INR0.01103440.009461040.012009810.01620610.01800710.01045160.206243

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GMD4.92863 LKR
5 GMD24.64315 LKR
10 GMD49.28630 LKR
20 GMD98.57260 LKR
50 GMD246.43150 LKR
100 GMD492.86300 LKR
250 GMD1232.15750 LKR
500 GMD2464.31500 LKR
1000 GMD4928.63000 LKR
2000 GMD9857.26000 LKR
5000 GMD24643.15000 LKR
10000 GMD49286.30000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Gambian Dalasi
1 LKR0.20290 GMD
5 LKR1.01448 GMD
10 LKR2.02896 GMD
20 LKR4.05792 GMD
50 LKR10.14480 GMD
100 LKR20.28960 GMD
250 LKR50.72400 GMD
500 LKR101.44800 GMD
1000 LKR202.89600 GMD
2000 LKR405.79200 GMD
5000 LKR1014.48000 GMD
10000 LKR2028.96000 GMD