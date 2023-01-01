250 Gambian dalasis to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert GMD to LKR at the real exchange rate

250 gmd
1218.88 lkr

1.00000 GMD = 4.87551 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85741.088390.61731.468821.631880.9471518.689
1 GBP1.1663211.2693105.6881.713111.903281.1046821.7973
1 USD0.918850.787836183.2651.349651.499480.870317.1727
1 INR0.01103540.009461790.012009810.01620910.01800850.01045220.206242

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GMD4.87551 LKR
5 GMD24.37755 LKR
10 GMD48.75510 LKR
20 GMD97.51020 LKR
50 GMD243.77550 LKR
100 GMD487.55100 LKR
250 GMD1218.87750 LKR
500 GMD2437.75500 LKR
1000 GMD4875.51000 LKR
2000 GMD9751.02000 LKR
5000 GMD24377.55000 LKR
10000 GMD48755.10000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Gambian Dalasi
1 LKR0.20511 GMD
5 LKR1.02554 GMD
10 LKR2.05107 GMD
20 LKR4.10214 GMD
50 LKR10.25535 GMD
100 LKR20.51070 GMD
250 LKR51.27675 GMD
500 LKR102.55350 GMD
1000 LKR205.10700 GMD
2000 LKR410.21400 GMD
5000 LKR1025.53500 GMD
10000 LKR2051.07000 GMD