Sri Lankan rupees to Lesotho lotis today

Convert LKR to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
61.50 lsl

1.000 LKR = 0.06150 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:41
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8961.4741.6580.96818.249
1 GBP1.1711.28106.3641.7241.9411.13321.354
1 USD0.9140.781183.1171.3481.5160.88616.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Lesotho Loti
1 LKR0.06150 LSL
5 LKR0.30750 LSL
10 LKR0.61500 LSL
20 LKR1.22999 LSL
50 LKR3.07499 LSL
100 LKR6.14997 LSL
250 LKR15.37493 LSL
500 LKR30.74985 LSL
1000 LKR61.49970 LSL
2000 LKR122.99940 LSL
5000 LKR307.49850 LSL
10000 LKR614.99700 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 LSL16.26020 LKR
5 LSL81.30100 LKR
10 LSL162.60200 LKR
20 LSL325.20400 LKR
50 LSL813.01000 LKR
100 LSL1,626.02000 LKR
250 LSL4,065.05000 LKR
500 LSL8,130.10000 LKR
1000 LSL16,260.20000 LKR
2000 LSL32,520.40000 LKR
5000 LSL81,301.00000 LKR
10000 LSL162,602.00000 LKR