1.00000 LKR = 0.05744 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:15
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869051.091891.02281.493911.661540.964618.7399
1 GBP1.1506811.25635104.7411.719061.911961.1099521.5642
1 USD0.91590.795957183.36951.36831.521840.883517.1642
1 INR0.01098630.009547330.011994810.01641250.01825410.01059740.205881

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Lesotho Loti
1 LKR0.05744 LSL
5 LKR0.28719 LSL
10 LKR0.57438 LSL
20 LKR1.14875 LSL
50 LKR2.87188 LSL
100 LKR5.74375 LSL
250 LKR14.35938 LSL
500 LKR28.71875 LSL
1000 LKR57.43750 LSL
2000 LKR114.87500 LSL
5000 LKR287.18750 LSL
10000 LKR574.37500 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 LSL17.41020 LKR
5 LSL87.05100 LKR
10 LSL174.10200 LKR
20 LSL348.20400 LKR
50 LSL870.51000 LKR
100 LSL1741.02000 LKR
250 LSL4352.55000 LKR
500 LSL8705.10000 LKR
1000 LSL17410.20000 LKR
2000 LSL34820.40000 LKR
5000 LSL87051.00000 LKR
10000 LSL174102.00000 LKR