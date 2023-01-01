5 Sri Lankan rupees to Lesotho lotis

Convert LKR to LSL at the real exchange rate

5 lkr
0.29 lsl

1.00000 LKR = 0.05754 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:16
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86911.091991.03441.493941.661570.964618.7401
1 GBP1.1506211.2563104.7411.718871.911741.1098821.5616
1 USD0.915850.795988183.37251.36821.521720.883417.1628
1 INR0.01098490.009547370.011994410.01641070.01825210.01059580.205857

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Lesotho Loti
1 LKR0.05754 LSL
5 LKR0.28770 LSL
10 LKR0.57541 LSL
20 LKR1.15081 LSL
50 LKR2.87704 LSL
100 LKR5.75407 LSL
250 LKR14.38518 LSL
500 LKR28.77035 LSL
1000 LKR57.54070 LSL
2000 LKR115.08140 LSL
5000 LKR287.70350 LSL
10000 LKR575.40700 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 LSL17.37900 LKR
5 LSL86.89500 LKR
10 LSL173.79000 LKR
20 LSL347.58000 LKR
50 LSL868.95000 LKR
100 LSL1737.90000 LKR
250 LSL4344.75000 LKR
500 LSL8689.50000 LKR
1000 LSL17379.00000 LKR
2000 LSL34758.00000 LKR
5000 LSL86895.00000 LKR
10000 LSL173790.00000 LKR