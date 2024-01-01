Sri Lankan rupees to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert LKR to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
12.15 pen

1.000 LKR = 0.01215 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:44
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 LKR0.01215 PEN
5 LKR0.06077 PEN
10 LKR0.12154 PEN
20 LKR0.24309 PEN
50 LKR0.60772 PEN
100 LKR1.21543 PEN
250 LKR3.03858 PEN
500 LKR6.07715 PEN
1000 LKR12.15430 PEN
2000 LKR24.30860 PEN
5000 LKR60.77150 PEN
10000 LKR121.54300 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 PEN82.27510 LKR
5 PEN411.37550 LKR
10 PEN822.75100 LKR
20 PEN1,645.50200 LKR
50 PEN4,113.75500 LKR
100 PEN8,227.51000 LKR
250 PEN20,568.77500 LKR
500 PEN41,137.55000 LKR
1000 PEN82,275.10000 LKR
2000 PEN164,550.20000 LKR
5000 PEN411,375.50000 LKR
10000 PEN822,751.00000 LKR