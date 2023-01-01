10 thousand Sri Lankan rupees to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert LKR to PEN at the real exchange rate

10,000 lkr
113.83 pen

1.00000 LKR = 0.01138 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:36
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86911.090590.92321.492621.661590.964118.718
1 GBP1.1506211.2547104.6141.717371.911781.1093121.5364
1 USD0.9170.797003183.37751.368751.523690.884117.1646
1 INR0.01099830.009558970.011993610.01641630.01827460.01060360.205866

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 LKR0.01138 PEN
5 LKR0.05692 PEN
10 LKR0.11383 PEN
20 LKR0.22766 PEN
50 LKR0.56916 PEN
100 LKR1.13832 PEN
250 LKR2.84580 PEN
500 LKR5.69160 PEN
1000 LKR11.38320 PEN
2000 LKR22.76640 PEN
5000 LKR56.91600 PEN
10000 LKR113.83200 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 PEN87.84880 LKR
5 PEN439.24400 LKR
10 PEN878.48800 LKR
20 PEN1756.97600 LKR
50 PEN4392.44000 LKR
100 PEN8784.88000 LKR
250 PEN21962.20000 LKR
500 PEN43924.40000 LKR
1000 PEN87848.80000 LKR
2000 PEN175697.60000 LKR
5000 PEN439244.00000 LKR
10000 PEN878488.00000 LKR