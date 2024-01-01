Sri Lankan rupees to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert LKR to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
104.86 twd

1.000 LKR = 0.1049 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.9071.4741.6580.96818.25
1 GBP1.1711.28106.3751.7241.941.13321.355
1 USD0.9140.781183.1191.3471.5160.88616.686
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupee

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / New Taiwan Dollar
1 LKR0.10486 TWD
5 LKR0.52430 TWD
10 LKR1.04860 TWD
20 LKR2.09720 TWD
50 LKR5.24300 TWD
100 LKR10.48600 TWD
250 LKR26.21500 TWD
500 LKR52.43000 TWD
1000 LKR104.86000 TWD
2000 LKR209.72000 TWD
5000 LKR524.30000 TWD
10000 LKR1,048.60000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TWD9.53649 LKR
5 TWD47.68245 LKR
10 TWD95.36490 LKR
20 TWD190.72980 LKR
50 TWD476.82450 LKR
100 TWD953.64900 LKR
250 TWD2,384.12250 LKR
500 TWD4,768.24500 LKR
1000 TWD9,536.49000 LKR
2000 TWD19,072.98000 LKR
5000 TWD47,682.45000 LKR
10000 TWD95,364.90000 LKR