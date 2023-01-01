10 New Taiwan dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert TWD to LKR at the real exchange rate

10 twd
104.71 lkr

1.00000 TWD = 10.47090 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TWD10.47090 LKR
5 TWD52.35450 LKR
10 TWD104.70900 LKR
20 TWD209.41800 LKR
50 TWD523.54500 LKR
100 TWD1047.09000 LKR
250 TWD2617.72500 LKR
500 TWD5235.45000 LKR
1000 TWD10470.90000 LKR
2000 TWD20941.80000 LKR
5000 TWD52354.50000 LKR
10000 TWD104709.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / New Taiwan Dollar
1 LKR0.09550 TWD
5 LKR0.47752 TWD
10 LKR0.95503 TWD
20 LKR1.91006 TWD
50 LKR4.77515 TWD
100 LKR9.55030 TWD
250 LKR23.87575 TWD
500 LKR47.75150 TWD
1000 LKR95.50300 TWD
2000 LKR191.00600 TWD
5000 LKR477.51500 TWD
10000 LKR955.03000 TWD