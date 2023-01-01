5 Sri Lankan rupees to New Taiwan dollars

5 lkr
0.48 twd

1.00000 LKR = 0.09629 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:24
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86871.090790.92681.493171.660750.964218.7281
1 GBP1.1511511.25555104.671.718851.911761.1099321.5587
1 USD0.916850.796464183.36551.3691.522650.883917.1707
1 INR0.01099790.009553880.011995410.01642170.01826470.01060270.205969

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / New Taiwan Dollar
1 LKR0.09629 TWD
5 LKR0.48146 TWD
10 LKR0.96293 TWD
20 LKR1.92586 TWD
50 LKR4.81464 TWD
100 LKR9.62928 TWD
250 LKR24.07320 TWD
500 LKR48.14640 TWD
1000 LKR96.29280 TWD
2000 LKR192.58560 TWD
5000 LKR481.46400 TWD
10000 LKR962.92800 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TWD10.38500 LKR
5 TWD51.92500 LKR
10 TWD103.85000 LKR
20 TWD207.70000 LKR
50 TWD519.25000 LKR
100 TWD1038.50000 LKR
250 TWD2596.25000 LKR
500 TWD5192.50000 LKR
1000 TWD10385.00000 LKR
2000 TWD20770.00000 LKR
5000 TWD51925.00000 LKR
10000 TWD103850.00000 LKR