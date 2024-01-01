Sri Lankan rupees to Comorian francs today

Convert LKR to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
1,480 kmf

1.000 LKR = 1.480 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:41
Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3480.78183.1171.5160.9141.3393.673
1 CAD0.74210.5861.681.1250.6790.9942.725
1 GBP1.281.7241106.3641.9411.171.7144.7
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Comorian Franc
1 LKR1.47984 KMF
5 LKR7.39920 KMF
10 LKR14.79840 KMF
20 LKR29.59680 KMF
50 LKR73.99200 KMF
100 LKR147.98400 KMF
250 LKR369.96000 KMF
500 LKR739.92000 KMF
1000 LKR1,479.84000 KMF
2000 LKR2,959.68000 KMF
5000 LKR7,399.20000 KMF
10000 LKR14,798.40000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KMF0.67575 LKR
5 KMF3.37874 LKR
10 KMF6.75747 LKR
20 KMF13.51494 LKR
50 KMF33.78735 LKR
100 KMF67.57470 LKR
250 KMF168.93675 LKR
500 KMF337.87350 LKR
1000 KMF675.74700 LKR
2000 KMF1,351.49400 LKR
5000 KMF3,378.73500 LKR
10000 KMF6,757.47000 LKR