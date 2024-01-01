Sri Lankan rupees to Norwegian kroner today

Convert LKR to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
34.72 nok

1.000 LKR = 0.03472 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3470.78183.1191.5160.9141.3393.673
1 CAD0.74210.5861.6911.1250.6790.9942.726
1 GBP1.281.7241106.3711.941.171.7144.7
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupee

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Norwegian Krone
1 LKR0.03472 NOK
5 LKR0.17359 NOK
10 LKR0.34718 NOK
20 LKR0.69436 NOK
50 LKR1.73590 NOK
100 LKR3.47179 NOK
250 LKR8.67948 NOK
500 LKR17.35895 NOK
1000 LKR34.71790 NOK
2000 LKR69.43580 NOK
5000 LKR173.58950 NOK
10000 LKR347.17900 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 NOK28.80360 LKR
5 NOK144.01800 LKR
10 NOK288.03600 LKR
20 NOK576.07200 LKR
50 NOK1,440.18000 LKR
100 NOK2,880.36000 LKR
250 NOK7,200.90000 LKR
500 NOK14,401.80000 LKR
1000 NOK28,803.60000 LKR
2000 NOK57,607.20000 LKR
5000 NOK144,018.00000 LKR
10000 NOK288,036.00000 LKR