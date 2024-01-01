Sri Lankan rupees to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert LKR to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
294.17 kgs

1.000 LKR = 0.2942 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:40
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Kyrgystani Som
1 LKR0.29417 KGS
5 LKR1.47087 KGS
10 LKR2.94174 KGS
20 LKR5.88348 KGS
50 LKR14.70870 KGS
100 LKR29.41740 KGS
250 LKR73.54350 KGS
500 LKR147.08700 KGS
1000 LKR294.17400 KGS
2000 LKR588.34800 KGS
5000 LKR1,470.87000 KGS
10000 LKR2,941.74000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KGS3.39935 LKR
5 KGS16.99675 LKR
10 KGS33.99350 LKR
20 KGS67.98700 LKR
50 KGS169.96750 LKR
100 KGS339.93500 LKR
250 KGS849.83750 LKR
500 KGS1,699.67500 LKR
1000 KGS3,399.35000 LKR
2000 KGS6,798.70000 LKR
5000 KGS16,996.75000 LKR
10000 KGS33,993.50000 LKR