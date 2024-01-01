Sri Lankan rupees to Danish kroner today

1.000 LKR = 0.02243 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:37
Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3480.78283.121.5170.9141.3393.673
1 CAD0.74210.5861.6781.1260.6790.9942.725
1 GBP1.281.7241106.3561.9411.171.7134.699
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Danish Krone
1 LKR0.02243 DKK
5 LKR0.11217 DKK
10 LKR0.22433 DKK
20 LKR0.44867 DKK
50 LKR1.12168 DKK
100 LKR2.24335 DKK
250 LKR5.60838 DKK
500 LKR11.21675 DKK
1000 LKR22.43350 DKK
2000 LKR44.86700 DKK
5000 LKR112.16750 DKK
10000 LKR224.33500 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 DKK44.57620 LKR
5 DKK222.88100 LKR
10 DKK445.76200 LKR
20 DKK891.52400 LKR
50 DKK2,228.81000 LKR
100 DKK4,457.62000 LKR
250 DKK11,144.05000 LKR
500 DKK22,288.10000 LKR
1000 DKK44,576.20000 LKR
2000 DKK89,152.40000 LKR
5000 DKK222,881.00000 LKR
10000 DKK445,762.00000 LKR