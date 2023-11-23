10 Danish kroner to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert DKK to LKR at the real exchange rate

10 dkk
481.25 lkr

1.00000 DKK = 48.12500 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:32
Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.091111.45980.8702310.6361.662511.708990.9317
1 USD0.9165110.50290.797448284.71.5236910.731283.3395
1 SEK0.08726190.095211710.07593527.10680.1450741.021747.9349
1 GBP1.149161.25413.16921357.0141.9107113.4554104.508

How to convert Danish kroner to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 DKK48.12500 LKR
5 DKK240.62500 LKR
10 DKK481.25000 LKR
20 DKK962.50000 LKR
50 DKK2406.25000 LKR
100 DKK4812.50000 LKR
250 DKK12031.25000 LKR
500 DKK24062.50000 LKR
1000 DKK48125.00000 LKR
2000 DKK96250.00000 LKR
5000 DKK240625.00000 LKR
10000 DKK481250.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Danish Krone
1 LKR0.02078 DKK
5 LKR0.10390 DKK
10 LKR0.20779 DKK
20 LKR0.41558 DKK
50 LKR1.03896 DKK
100 LKR2.07792 DKK
250 LKR5.19480 DKK
500 LKR10.38960 DKK
1000 LKR20.77920 DKK
2000 LKR41.55840 DKK
5000 LKR103.89600 DKK
10000 LKR207.79200 DKK