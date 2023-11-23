250 Danish kroner to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert DKK to LKR at the real exchange rate

250 dkk
12027.02 lkr

1.00000 DKK = 48.10810 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:33
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.090811.46020.8702310.5511.6625511.709490.9111
1 USD0.91675110.50610.797703284.71.5241610.734683.3435
1 SEK0.08725850.095182510.075932427.09850.1450741.021747.93287
1 GBP1.149161.253613.16961356.91.9106813.456104.479

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 DKK48.10810 LKR
5 DKK240.54050 LKR
10 DKK481.08100 LKR
20 DKK962.16200 LKR
50 DKK2405.40500 LKR
100 DKK4810.81000 LKR
250 DKK12027.02500 LKR
500 DKK24054.05000 LKR
1000 DKK48108.10000 LKR
2000 DKK96216.20000 LKR
5000 DKK240540.50000 LKR
10000 DKK481081.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Danish Krone
1 LKR0.02079 DKK
5 LKR0.10393 DKK
10 LKR0.20786 DKK
20 LKR0.41573 DKK
50 LKR1.03933 DKK
100 LKR2.07865 DKK
250 LKR5.19663 DKK
500 LKR10.39325 DKK
1000 LKR20.78650 DKK
2000 LKR41.57300 DKK
5000 LKR103.93250 DKK
10000 LKR207.86500 DKK