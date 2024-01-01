Sri Lankan rupees to Serbian dinars today

Convert LKR to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
352.56 rsd

1.000 LKR = 0.3526 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.9071.4741.6580.96818.25
1 GBP1.1711.28106.3761.7241.941.13321.356
1 USD0.9140.781183.1191.3471.5160.88616.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupee

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Serbian Dinar
1 LKR0.35256 RSD
5 LKR1.76279 RSD
10 LKR3.52558 RSD
20 LKR7.05116 RSD
50 LKR17.62790 RSD
100 LKR35.25580 RSD
250 LKR88.13950 RSD
500 LKR176.27900 RSD
1000 LKR352.55800 RSD
2000 LKR705.11600 RSD
5000 LKR1,762.79000 RSD
10000 LKR3,525.58000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 RSD2.83642 LKR
5 RSD14.18210 LKR
10 RSD28.36420 LKR
20 RSD56.72840 LKR
50 RSD141.82100 LKR
100 RSD283.64200 LKR
250 RSD709.10500 LKR
500 RSD1,418.21000 LKR
1000 RSD2,836.42000 LKR
2000 RSD5,672.84000 LKR
5000 RSD14,182.10000 LKR
10000 RSD28,364.20000 LKR