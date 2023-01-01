5000 Sri Lankan rupees to Serbian dinars

Convert LKR to RSD at the real exchange rate

5,000 lkr
1,635.37 rsd

1.00000 LKR = 0.32707 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8691.090390.90651.492841.661030.96418.7133
1 GBP1.1507511.25465104.611.717871.911411.1093221.5341
1 USD0.917150.797035183.37751.36921.523460.884217.1634
1 INR0.01100030.009559350.011993610.01642170.01827190.01060480.205852

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Serbian Dinar
1 LKR0.32707 RSD
5 LKR1.63537 RSD
10 LKR3.27074 RSD
20 LKR6.54148 RSD
50 LKR16.35370 RSD
100 LKR32.70740 RSD
250 LKR81.76850 RSD
500 LKR163.53700 RSD
1000 LKR327.07400 RSD
2000 LKR654.14800 RSD
5000 LKR1635.37000 RSD
10000 LKR3270.74000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 RSD3.05742 LKR
5 RSD15.28710 LKR
10 RSD30.57420 LKR
20 RSD61.14840 LKR
50 RSD152.87100 LKR
100 RSD305.74200 LKR
250 RSD764.35500 LKR
500 RSD1528.71000 LKR
1000 RSD3057.42000 LKR
2000 RSD6114.84000 LKR
5000 RSD15287.10000 LKR
10000 RSD30574.20000 LKR