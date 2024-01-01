Sri Lankan rupees to Namibian dollars today

Convert LKR to NAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
61.50 nad

1.000 LKR = 0.06150 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:43
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.9031.4741.6580.96818.25
1 GBP1.1711.28106.3671.7241.941.13321.354
1 USD0.9140.781183.1161.3471.5160.88616.686
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Namibian Dollar
1 LKR0.06150 NAD
5 LKR0.30749 NAD
10 LKR0.61497 NAD
20 LKR1.22994 NAD
50 LKR3.07486 NAD
100 LKR6.14971 NAD
250 LKR15.37427 NAD
500 LKR30.74855 NAD
1000 LKR61.49710 NAD
2000 LKR122.99420 NAD
5000 LKR307.48550 NAD
10000 LKR614.97100 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 NAD16.26090 LKR
5 NAD81.30450 LKR
10 NAD162.60900 LKR
20 NAD325.21800 LKR
50 NAD813.04500 LKR
100 NAD1,626.09000 LKR
250 NAD4,065.22500 LKR
500 NAD8,130.45000 LKR
1000 NAD16,260.90000 LKR
2000 NAD32,521.80000 LKR
5000 NAD81,304.50000 LKR
10000 NAD162,609.00000 LKR