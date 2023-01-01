1 thousand Namibian dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert NAD to LKR at the real exchange rate

1000 nad
17587.10 lkr

1.00000 NAD = 17.58710 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Namibian dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 NAD17.58710 LKR
5 NAD87.93550 LKR
10 NAD175.87100 LKR
20 NAD351.74200 LKR
50 NAD879.35500 LKR
100 NAD1758.71000 LKR
250 NAD4396.77500 LKR
500 NAD8793.55000 LKR
1000 NAD17587.10000 LKR
2000 NAD35174.20000 LKR
5000 NAD87935.50000 LKR
10000 NAD175871.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Namibian Dollar
1 LKR0.05686 NAD
5 LKR0.28430 NAD
10 LKR0.56860 NAD
20 LKR1.13720 NAD
50 LKR2.84299 NAD
100 LKR5.68598 NAD
250 LKR14.21495 NAD
500 LKR28.42990 NAD
1000 LKR56.85980 NAD
2000 LKR113.71960 NAD
5000 LKR284.29900 NAD
10000 LKR568.59800 NAD