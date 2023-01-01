1 Sri Lankan rupee to Namibian dollars

1 lkr
0.06 nad

1.00000 LKR = 0.05768 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:35
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86911.090990.95761.492951.661820.964218.7278
1 GBP1.1506211.25525104.6611.717871.912181.1094221.5493
1 USD0.916650.796654183.37851.368551.523350.8838517.1673
1 INR0.01099410.009554670.011993510.01641370.01827020.01060050.205896

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Namibian Dollar
1 LKR0.05768 NAD
5 LKR0.28840 NAD
10 LKR0.57679 NAD
20 LKR1.15358 NAD
50 LKR2.88396 NAD
100 LKR5.76792 NAD
250 LKR14.41980 NAD
500 LKR28.83960 NAD
1000 LKR57.67920 NAD
2000 LKR115.35840 NAD
5000 LKR288.39600 NAD
10000 LKR576.79200 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 NAD17.33730 LKR
5 NAD86.68650 LKR
10 NAD173.37300 LKR
20 NAD346.74600 LKR
50 NAD866.86500 LKR
100 NAD1733.73000 LKR
250 NAD4334.32500 LKR
500 NAD8668.65000 LKR
1000 NAD17337.30000 LKR
2000 NAD34674.60000 LKR
5000 NAD86686.50000 LKR
10000 NAD173373.00000 LKR