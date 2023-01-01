250 Sri Lankan rupees to Namibian dollars

Convert LKR to NAD at the real exchange rate

250 lkr
14.42 nad

1.00000 LKR = 0.05767 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8691.0909590.95961.493131.661640.9642518.7269
1 GBP1.1507511.2553104.6631.718071.911961.1096121.5481
1 USD0.916650.796622183.37651.368651.523110.883917.1657
1 INR0.01099390.009554520.011993810.01641530.01826790.01060130.205882

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Namibian Dollar
1 LKR0.05767 NAD
5 LKR0.28835 NAD
10 LKR0.57670 NAD
20 LKR1.15340 NAD
50 LKR2.88350 NAD
100 LKR5.76701 NAD
250 LKR14.41753 NAD
500 LKR28.83505 NAD
1000 LKR57.67010 NAD
2000 LKR115.34020 NAD
5000 LKR288.35050 NAD
10000 LKR576.70100 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 NAD17.34000 LKR
5 NAD86.70000 LKR
10 NAD173.40000 LKR
20 NAD346.80000 LKR
50 NAD867.00000 LKR
100 NAD1734.00000 LKR
250 NAD4335.00000 LKR
500 NAD8670.00000 LKR
1000 NAD17340.00000 LKR
2000 NAD34680.00000 LKR
5000 NAD86700.00000 LKR
10000 NAD173400.00000 LKR