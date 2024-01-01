Sri Lankan rupees to Uruguayan pesos today

1,000 lkr
125.09 uyu

1.000 LKR = 0.1251 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:47
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Uruguayan Peso
1 LKR0.12509 UYU
5 LKR0.62543 UYU
10 LKR1.25086 UYU
20 LKR2.50172 UYU
50 LKR6.25430 UYU
100 LKR12.50860 UYU
250 LKR31.27150 UYU
500 LKR62.54300 UYU
1000 LKR125.08600 UYU
2000 LKR250.17200 UYU
5000 LKR625.43000 UYU
10000 LKR1,250.86000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 UYU7.99448 LKR
5 UYU39.97240 LKR
10 UYU79.94480 LKR
20 UYU159.88960 LKR
50 UYU399.72400 LKR
100 UYU799.44800 LKR
250 UYU1,998.62000 LKR
500 UYU3,997.24000 LKR
1000 UYU7,994.48000 LKR
2000 UYU15,988.96000 LKR
5000 UYU39,972.40000 LKR
10000 UYU79,944.80000 LKR