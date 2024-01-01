Myanma Kyat (MMK)
Currency name
Myanma Kyat
Currency symbol
K
MMK exchange rates
|USD
|THB
|CAD
|EUR
|AUD
|ZAR
|CNY
|From MMK
|0.00048
|0.01716
|0.00065
|0.00044
|0.00073
|0.00900
|0.00342
|To MMK
|2103.00000
|58.27830
|1549.46000
|2285.86000
|1373.57000
|111.16300
|292.11400
