Myanmar kyats to Georgian laris today

Convert MMK to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
1.29 gel

1.000 MMK = 0.001288 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:40
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Georgian Lari
1 MMK0.00129 GEL
5 MMK0.00644 GEL
10 MMK0.01288 GEL
20 MMK0.02575 GEL
50 MMK0.06438 GEL
100 MMK0.12876 GEL
250 MMK0.32190 GEL
500 MMK0.64381 GEL
1000 MMK1.28761 GEL
2000 MMK2.57522 GEL
5000 MMK6.43805 GEL
10000 MMK12.87610 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Myanma Kyat
1 GEL776.63100 MMK
5 GEL3,883.15500 MMK
10 GEL7,766.31000 MMK
20 GEL15,532.62000 MMK
50 GEL38,831.55000 MMK
100 GEL77,663.10000 MMK
250 GEL194,157.75000 MMK
500 GEL388,315.50000 MMK
1000 GEL776,631.00000 MMK
2000 GEL1,553,262.00000 MMK
5000 GEL3,883,155.00000 MMK
10000 GEL7,766,310.00000 MMK