Thai bahts to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert THB to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
207.52 cny

฿1.000 THB = ¥0.2075 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:13
THB to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CNY
1 THB to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20970.2097
Low0.20160.1963
Average0.20650.2018
Change2.84%4.31%
1 THB to CNY stats

The performance of THB to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2097 and a 30 day low of 0.2016. This means the 30 day average was 0.2065. The change for THB to CNY was 2.84.

The performance of THB to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2097 and a 90 day low of 0.1963. This means the 90 day average was 0.2018. The change for THB to CNY was 4.31.

Beware of bad exchange rates.

How to convert Thai bahts to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 THB0.20752 CNY
5 THB1.03758 CNY
10 THB2.07516 CNY
20 THB4.15032 CNY
50 THB10.37580 CNY
100 THB20.75160 CNY
250 THB51.87900 CNY
500 THB103.75800 CNY
1000 THB207.51600 CNY
2000 THB415.03200 CNY
5000 THB1,037.58000 CNY
10000 THB2,075.16000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Thai Baht
1 CNY4.81890 THB
5 CNY24.09450 THB
10 CNY48.18900 THB
20 CNY96.37800 THB
50 CNY240.94500 THB
100 CNY481.89000 THB
250 CNY1,204.72500 THB
500 CNY2,409.45000 THB
1000 CNY4,818.90000 THB
2000 CNY9,637.80000 THB
5000 CNY24,094.50000 THB
10000 CNY48,189.00000 THB