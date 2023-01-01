5 Myanmar kyats to Georgian laris

Convert MMK to GEL at the real exchange rate

5 mmk
0.01 gel

1.00000 MMK = 0.00129 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Georgian Lari
1 MMK0.00129 GEL
5 MMK0.00645 GEL
10 MMK0.01289 GEL
20 MMK0.02579 GEL
50 MMK0.06447 GEL
100 MMK0.12895 GEL
250 MMK0.32237 GEL
500 MMK0.64474 GEL
1000 MMK1.28948 GEL
2000 MMK2.57896 GEL
5000 MMK6.44740 GEL
10000 MMK12.89480 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Myanma Kyat
1 GEL775.50600 MMK
5 GEL3877.53000 MMK
10 GEL7755.06000 MMK
20 GEL15510.12000 MMK
50 GEL38775.30000 MMK
100 GEL77550.60000 MMK
250 GEL193876.50000 MMK
500 GEL387753.00000 MMK
1000 GEL775506.00000 MMK
2000 GEL1551012.00000 MMK
5000 GEL3877530.00000 MMK
10000 GEL7755060.00000 MMK