1,000 mmk
0.43 eur

1.000 MMK = 0.0004348 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:20
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Euro
1 MMK0.00043 EUR
5 MMK0.00217 EUR
10 MMK0.00435 EUR
20 MMK0.00870 EUR
50 MMK0.02174 EUR
100 MMK0.04348 EUR
250 MMK0.10870 EUR
500 MMK0.21741 EUR
1000 MMK0.43481 EUR
2000 MMK0.86963 EUR
5000 MMK2.17407 EUR
10000 MMK4.34813 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Myanma Kyat
1 EUR2,299.84000 MMK
5 EUR11,499.20000 MMK
10 EUR22,998.40000 MMK
20 EUR45,996.80000 MMK
50 EUR114,992.00000 MMK
100 EUR229,984.00000 MMK
250 EUR574,960.00000 MMK
500 EUR1,149,920.00000 MMK
1000 EUR2,299,840.00000 MMK
2000 EUR4,599,680.00000 MMK
5000 EUR11,499,200.00000 MMK
10000 EUR22,998,400.00000 MMK